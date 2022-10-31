Share:

LAHORE - The 3rd Gatorade Trophy 3×3 Basketball Tournament will roll into action at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts, Aram Bagh, Karachi from tomorrow (Nov 1). Total 28 teams are participating in the tournament. The tournament will be inaugurated by Muhammad Akhlaq, Manager Coordination of Pakistan Beverage Limited (PBL), at 5pm while General Manager PBL Agha Muhammad Khan will grace the final as special guest on Nov 3 and will distribute prizes among the winners.