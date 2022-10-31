Share:

RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars managed to net 40 beggars from different areas. According to a district police spokesman, on the orders of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the beggar squad took action against professional beggars and arrested 40 beggars from different areas. SSP Operations said that the special beggar squad was working hard and regularly conducting raids in different areas to end this menace. He informed that the ongoing operation against professional beggars had been accelerated to net professional beggars, adding that police were trying to purge the society from the menace of beggars and regularly conducting operations in different city areas.