Neither of the two was bothered about the ‘breaking news’ being shown on the tv screen.

First: Hello viewers. In the next few minutes, we will try to understand what exactly is going on in the country and if there was any possible way to address the key issues facing the nation. For this, we have in our studio, someone who knows and also, is aware that he knows. Doesn’t need any introduction. Welcome to the show, Sir.

Second: Thank you.

First: I am at a loss to understand what is going on in the country. Keeping the conspiracy theories aside, could we tell our viewers what exactly is wrong with us?

Second: Nothing is wrong with us. It’s the technology and social media. Too much information. Too little focus on real issues. Secondly, we don’t realize that decisions on important global issues are taken by the powers that be and not by us. Either you comply or perish. There is no third way. I must add that this is not a new phenomenon. The fast-paced technology has made it possible to involve everyone in every discussion. That’s the difference. Otherwise, rulers and ruled are the same.

First: Comply or perish? So, we do not have any third option?

Second: You have. But on paper only. Instead of talking about any ‘outside the box’ approach, we need to analyze what lies ‘inside the box’.

First: And what lies ‘inside the box’?

Second: A lot. From course-correction to being honest with the people to effective governance to education and health to meritocracy to the foreign policy, there is a lot to be considered. Secondly, putting the house in order should not be linked to one’s coming to power. Speeches do not solve your kitchen problems. Blame-gaming wins a point or two. Does not solve any problem.

First: So, where should we begin? Putting the house in order?

Second: It is not up to you and me. We can only point out or suggest. The rulers need to realize their role. The solutions are with them. Ask them why they don’t want to address the real issues. Countries are run by individuals but with a collective approach. Mixed-up priorities do not lead you anywhere.

First: Have I understood it correctly? Are you saying the whole problem lies with the leadership?

Second: Leadership cannot be imported from abroad. It emerges from within. If you do not have an honest leadership, tough luck. Agreed, no policy bears fruit overnight. Patience is the key word. However, being patient ad infinitum without initiating concrete steps in the right direction is nothing but a waste of time. The problem is that no one is ready to accept the other’s point of view. On the other hand, the ground realities need to be clearly understood first before jumping the gun for change.

First: Milton Berle once remarked: If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. What do you say?

Second: Did he tell us which door it would be or how to build a door without adequate resources? You know, this is one of our problems. We don’t question why something is said and whether it is applicable or not. We think beautiful words are enough for luring the people. And then defiance for the sake of defiance. Arguments for gathering crowds. Speeches to win elections. Perception is more powerful than reality, correct, but perceptions don’t increase your economic growth.

First: Sir, do you think the present governmental set-up is delivering or can deliver? Would the general elections solve anything?

Second: I think you need to change your question. First of all, let us examine how a seriously divided opposition became united over night? On the other hand, if after ruling the country for four years, you say you didn’t have any powers to make decisions, what should we expect from our leadership? Why didn’t you resign if the power was being exercised by someone else? More importantly, why do you want to return to ‘power’ before ensuring you would have it this time around? As far as delivering the goods is concerned, you have willing bureaucrats to come up with flowery economic surveys. Everyone has their own set of figures. Who to believe and who not to believe. The general elections? Well, let’s not wait for the elections but for the time when the people’s choice would actually be reflected in polls.

First: But then how do you measure progress?

Second: Don’t read economic surveys. Don’t listen to talk shows. You do not have to be an economic expert to know if your country is progressing or not. See for yourself. See your purchasing power five-years ago and compare it with today’s. There you are…!!

First: But you are not giving us

any solutions. Do you think we have a future?

Second: That is one big issue facing the nation. We believe an analyst should propose solutions as well. We overlook journalists giving political statements. We feel its okay if every member of the Cabinet issues policy statements. We consider it our inherent right to criticize all decisions of the Courts. All election results are questionable if others win. All others are wrong, only I am right. No, I am not hopeless. Just a bit tired of seeing an Einstein in a school teacher and a Mahathir in a blogger. If only I could know my limits and limitations. If only I could focus on my own responsibilities. If only I could realize that the world does not revolve around me.

First: What do say about the long march and haqiqi aazadi?

Second: The more you change, the more you remain the same.

First: Last question. If we make you the country’s Prime Minister, would you be able to deliver?

Second: You mean a PM with powers or without powers?

First: With powers, Sir.

Second: I think its time to say

good bye.