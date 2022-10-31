Share:

LAHORE-A Judicial Magistrate on Sunday handed over former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on two days physical remand in an alleged land scandal.

The Punjab ACE officials produced the former deputy speaker before duty judicial magistrate. The ACE prosecution submitted that the former speaker had been arrested in an alleged land grab case. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the former deputy speaker for completing investigations. However, Mazari’s counsel opposed the remand plea. The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, handed over Dost Muhammad Mazari to ACE on two days physical remand and directed for producing him on November 1.

Talking to reporters on this occasion, Dost Muhammad Mazari said that he was being victimized on political grounds. “I am being punished for standing by the Constitution, but I will stand by the Constitution”, he added. The ACE Punjab had arrested the former deputy speaker from Lahore on Saturday.