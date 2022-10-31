Share:

ISLAMABAD- Despite the availability of senior associate professors and their willingness to serve as heads of the institutions, many of the ICT colleges are functioning without regular heads or principals.

The regular principals of other colleges have been overseeing the affairs of these colleges on an additional/ dual charge basis.

An Associate Professor of a college on the condition of anonymity said, “Stop-gap arrangement has become a norm at the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE). The additional charge of colleges to some principals along with their original postings indicates that the administration continues to encourage and operate through adhocism.”

Another associate professor said, “We are witnessing unprecedented adhocism in occupying key positions at FDE as an associate professor is holding the position of principal of IMCB F-7/3 (morning and evening shift).”

He is enjoying the positions of Director FG Colleges and Director Model Colleges too. Moreover, he is Area Education Officer as well for the last over four years. Due to holding multiple positions by him, a mess has been created.

Most of the files that need urgent attention are pending with him. He cannot spare time to look after all of his portfolios, resultantly, educational institutions are badly suffering.