Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday gave the helms of the Ministry for Law and Justice to senior PML-N leader Sardar Ayaz Sadiq days after the resignation of Azam Nazeer Tarar, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

According to the notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Sadiq has been given the portfolio of law and justice in addition to his duties as minister for economic affairs.

In his resignation addressed to President Dr Arif Alvi on October 24, Tarar said: "I have the great honour and privilege to serve my country as the federal minister for law and justice under the able leadership of Mian Mohammed Shehbaz Shareef." "However, due to personal reasons, I am unable to discharge my duties as the federal minister."