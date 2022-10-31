Share:

LAHORE-The 100-year celebrations of Saka Panja Sahib, a festival of the Sikh religion, concluded at the Gurdwara Sri Panja Sahib in Hassanabadal on Sunday.

Hundreds of Sikh yatrees and various political and socio-religious leaders from India and other countries attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Evacuee Trust Property Board Additional Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem said renovation work is underway rapidly at all gurudwaras across the country. He said that all places of worship are safe and comprehensive measures have been taken to promote religious tourism in the country.

Hundreds of Sikh yatrees and various political and socio-religious leaders from India and other countries participated in the event.

Indian delegation leader Sardar Harmeet Singh praised the hospitality and arrangements made by the Pakistan government to facilitate Sikh yatrees. Sardar Harmeet Singh said: “We have been honoured and are grateful for all arrangements made here including security by the government and the board. The 100-year celebrations have proved to be a great event and superb success.”

The Sikh leader said: “Saka Panja Sahib teaches us that we should not hesitate to make any sacrifice for peace and unity.”

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Pardhan Sardar Amir Singh said that the government of Pakistan had won the hearts of the entire Sikh nation by issuing special visas and permission for the ceremony in the spirit of goodwill.