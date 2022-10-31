Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday.
Professional matters of the Pakistan Navy were discussed in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Press Wing said.
8:17 PM | October 31, 2022
