LAHORE - The city of gardens Lahore has been ranked first in list of the most polluted cities of the world due to smog.

According to details, Lahore, which is called the city of gardens, has now come to the first place in the list of most polluted cities due to excessive pollution and smog. Due to pollution and smog, the atmosphere of Lahore is being badly affected which can prove harmful for health of citizens. Experts have instructed citizens to wear masks to prevent pollution and smog. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no chance of rain in near future. The weather of Lahore is dry and cool, and temperature of Lahore will go down to a minimum of 18 degrees and a maximum of 32 degrees. According to the recorded pollution rate of different parts of Lahore the pollution rate was 461 in Shahdara, 427 was recorded in Defence, the pollution rate was 416 in Main Boulevard, 410 was recorded in Johortown. Cold wind was blowing in the city, the temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. Speaking to The Nation, Director Regional Meteorological Center Ch Muhammad Aslam, said the intensity of smog is expected to rise in month of November. The major reason behind increasing smog in Pakistan is the residue of paddy crops being burnt in India and Pakistan due to which the smog is increasing significantly. There is very little chance of rains in the month of November, according to the forecast of the Meteorological Departmen, he informed.

Informing further he said, however, from November 5 to 7, a series of very weak winds is entering Pakistan, which is expected to bring light showers.