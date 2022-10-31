Share:

LAHORE -Eminent industrialist and business tycoon Sir Anwar Pervaiz called on Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi the other day and appreciated the conducive steps being taken by the CM for the promotion of business and investment in the province. He lauded that the chief minister took exemplary steps for the investment opportunities in a short span of time. He said that the steps being taken by the CM for the facilitation of the investors were praiseworthy. He further stated that CM was also performing invaluable work to resolve the problems of the overseas Pakistanis. Sir Anwar Pervaiz remarked that during the tenure of CM Pervaiz Elahi the confidence of the investors has been restored and we are mulling over the option to make new investments adding that InshaAllah under his able leadership the Punjab province will once again move towards durable progress and prosperity. ith Sir Anwar Pervaiz stated that the investors busy in eradicating the poverty and making endeavours for the economic prosperity are worthy benefactors of the country. He disclosed that his government provided a conducive environment for making real investment for the first time in the province adding that Punjab is a fertile land for doing investment. He said that he himself was monitoring to safeguard the foreign investment adding that we will not let the file relating to investment to red-tapism and no one will be allowed to interfere in the matters of overseas Pakistanis.

The CM highlighted that government was resolving all the problems of the investors under a single roof. He informed that in order to increase investment in the real estate and for the facilitation of the people the government had reduced the 100 percent stamp fee on the transfer of property fixing one percent fee across Punjab. The government will earn revenue amounting to billions of rupees from these steps, he said. The CM lauded the services of Sir Anwar Pervaiz