LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi has felicitated the team of Punjab Rescue 1122 service on the eve of their United Nations Certification third birthday adding that the Certification being awarded to the Rescue 1122 team by the UN INSARAG is a distinction for Pakistan. He revealed that the Rescue 1122 team has become the first certified team of South Asia.He stated that this team is certified to hold the capability to give quick response on the national and international tragic occurrences adding that the Rescue 1122 team is imparting training to the national as well as international search and rescue teams.He apprised that the urban search and rescue teams of 36 districts of Punjab have been established according to the guidelines of UN INSARAG. He stated that the Director General of Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer and every worker of Rescue 1122 played their vigorous role for attaining this success and achievement. CM stated that the Rescuers always remain ready to serve the grief-stricken humanity adding that the services being rendered by the Rescue 1122 during the recent flood remained praiseworthy.