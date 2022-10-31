Share:

LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi met with former Member National Assembly Mian Tariq Mehmood and with the ticket holder Mian Hassan Yousaf Advocate at CMO. Mian Tariq Mehmood and Mian Hassan Yousaf presented him a cheque of Rs one crore for the CM Flood Relief Fund. CM thanked Mian Tariq Mehmood on giving financial assistance for the flood-affectees and remarked that helping the flood-affectees is not less than worship. He stated that the affluent persons generously provided financial assistance to help the flood-affected people adding that the Punjab government is doing the rehabilitation work of the flood-affectees from its own resources and from the donations of the philanthropists.

CM informed that implementation on the comprehensive program for the rehabilitation and settlement of the flood-affected people has commenced.