LAHORE-More than 400 athletes from 18 countries will vie for 26 gold medals in the Combaxx 4th Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship (G2) that will commence tomorrow (Tuesday) at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad.

This was stated by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) President Lt Col Waseem Ahmed Janjua (R) along with CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed, DDG Pakistan Sports Board Mansoor Ahmed, Technical Delegate and Referee Chairman during a press briefing. “All the arrangements have been completed to professionally host the Asian Championship, which will further open the door of big international taekwondo events in Pakistan in future. We are hoping that Pakistani athletes will perform well in the mega event and also help them improve their international rankings to qualify for Paris Olympics.”

Waseem said athletes from Egypt, Bahrain, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and other countries will vie for 26 gold medals in different categories of boys and girls during four-day competitions. To a query about participation of Indian team, the PTC chief said: “India was also invited to take part in the Asian Championship but their federation was hesitant in participating in the mega event.”

Wasim said that Pakistan have good chances of making their mark in a couple of events. “With the help of PSB, we have almost completed the arrangements to host the biggest number of Asian athletes from 18 countries as Pakistan has never hosted such a big sporting event, where 79 foreign officials have registered them while 133 foreign athletes along with 350 Pakistan’s will compete for the top honors.

“We are thankful to Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan Ur Rehman Mazari, President South Asian Taekwondo Association (SATA) and CEO Combaxx Sports Omer Saeed, Serena Hotels and other sponsors for their wonderful support for conducting the mega event in a befitting manner,” he added. CEO Combaxx Sports Omar Saeed said he would continue their support and all assistance for talented athletes and promotion of sports in the country.