The administration in Lahore has initiated a crackdown on industrial units in Lahore to control smog. According to Lahore’s IQ-Air, the situation in the last few days was the worst in terms of Lahore’s AQI. According to the administration, a policy of zero-tolerance on the factories / premises causing smog has been devised.

Indeed, smog is one of the most pressing issues facing this city. Smog has been the cause of many fatalities, mostly due to roadside visibility issues. However, one could not be faulted with viewing this zero tolerance policy the administration claims to have “devised” with suspicion. This is not really something new as we have been witnessing the same promises to do something different every year.

These measures always kick in reactively and it is sad to see this approach continue. Furthermore, Lahore’s air quality is a more long-lasting issue, allegedly brought about by crop-burning and looks to get even worse in coming years. Until this essential issue of human actions contributing to climate change is not addressed, the city will continue to be enveloped with smog every year. Furthermore, this is not a Lahore problem only- this is a country wide problem, and until it is not addressed on a national scale, it will continue to impact every area of the country.

Meteorologists have speculated that the terrible air quality in Sindh and South Punjab is due to high wind pressure from the Afghanistan and Central Asia side that led to wind direction from the northwest, contributing to the dust in the air. While that should inform those in policy making circles, it doesn’t take away the urgency of the matter, which is that the high air pollution causes a range of health problems in the population.