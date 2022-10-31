Share:

HAVANA-At least five Cubans, including a young girl, died on Saturday when a speedboat taking migrants to Florida collided with a Border Guard vessel and flipped over, the interior ministry said.

Eighteen people were rescued from the waters north of Bahia Honda, in western Cuba, where the collision occurred, the statement said. The fatalities included a man, three women and a girl, the ministry added, without providing their identities. The speedboat carrying the migrants had arrived from the United States and “violated Cuban territorial waters in a human trafficking operation,” the statement said.