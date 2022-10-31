Share:

The former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on Monday directed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to neither listen to any of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s demands nor should he be given face-saving.

In his latest Tweet, the former PM wrote that the one who claimed to bring 1 million in the long march could not even gather 2000 workers yet and the reason for the apathy of the people is the evil lies that have been exposed to the nation.

“He spoke one lie after another so brutally and brazenly that the DG ISI had to break its silence and tell the truth to the nation, which he could not answer even after so many days,” he wrote.

The PML-N supremo went on to say that after not responding, all the emphasis of Imran Khan is limited to abusive language as usual.

“I have told Shehbaz Sharif not to listen to any demand of this fitna [Imran Khan] even if he brings a group of 2,000 or 20,000, nor to give him any face-saving for which he is looking for.”

Nawaz further added that the PM should keep his focus in serving the nation.