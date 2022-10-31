Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels lifted the Shaukat Khanum Pink Polo Cup after defeating FG/Din Polo by 9-6½ in the main final here at the Jinnah Polo Fields (JPF) on Sunday.

Before the main final, the women’s tent-pegging competition was held followed by cavalcade competitions and Harley-Davidson bikers’ march past, a performance by the army band, which were organized to support Shaukat Khanum to spread awareness about breast cancer. A good number of polo enthusiasts as well as chief guest CEO Shaukat Khanum Dr Faisal Sultan, some showbiz stars, JPF President Lt Col Shoaib Aftab (R), Secretary Major Baber Mehboob (R) and others were present on the occasion.

In the exciting final, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steels outpaced FG/Din by 9-6½. Nicholas Antinori played superb polo from the winning side and contributed with superb six goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed thrashed in three goals. From FG/Din, Edward Morris fired in five goals and Sheikh M Raffay hit one goal.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Master Paints team defeated Nagina Polo team by 9-6½. At the concluding ceremony, chief guest CEO Shaukat Khanum Dr. Faisal Sultan expressed a special thanks to Jinnah Polo Fields and also distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. He also gave away the prize of best polo pony to Mir Huzaifa Ahmed’s mare Kamila. At the end, Quadrum Band performed well while singer Malko also enthralled the audience with his melodious songs.