Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind thunderstorm, snowfall over mountains is expected in Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore eighteen, Karachi twenty-five, Peshawar sixteen, Quetta and Murree eleven and Gilgit seven degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy with chances of rain-thunderstorm and snow over hills is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar seven degree centigrade, Jammu nineteen, Pulwama and Shopian five Anantnag four, Baramulla six and Leh minus two degree centigrade.