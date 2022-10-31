Share:

MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Akhtar Malik said efforts were underway to make South Punjab corruption-free under the zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

Addressing a press conference along with Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal here on Sunday, Dr Malik said construction work on Mother and Child Hospital at Rajanpur was started to facilitate local people. He said the issue of shortage of doctors at government hospitals of South Punjab was being resolved on priority. “SMOs were being recruited at six districts of the South Punjab.”

The provincial minister maintained that medicines were being provided at government hospitals of South Punjab to address the shortage. Five ventilators were being provided to each district while operations theatres were also being made in all trauma centres of South Punjab, he added.

Dr Malik said health facilities were being offered to masses at their door steps while action was also being taken against health officers over negligence and poor performance.

Procurement Committee sends purchase cases to MEPCO BoD for approval

The Procurement and Disposal Committee of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) here on Sunday forwarded purchase cases to the Board of Directors (BoD) for approval.

The Committee which met with Muhammad Nawazish Ali Pirzada in the Chair at MEPCO headquarters, was presented the agenda points for the purchase of materials by Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana. The Committee forwarded the purchase cases of 10 kilometre PVC cable, 132KV ZM-60 and ZM I towers, 11 KV switchgear panels and 132KV line CTs to the Board of Directors for approval.

Member of the Board Zafar Abbas participated in the meeting through video link while other members Engineer Fazlullah Durrani, General Manager Technical MEPCO Zafar Iqbal Gill, Director Information Technology Qaiser Abbas Naqvi and Company Secretary Sajid Yaqub Ansari were present in the meeting.