Share:

FAISALABAD-Eight teachers were suspended and warning letters were issued to 12 others on the charge of non-adoption of anti-dengue measures.

According to a spokesman for the Education Department, the monitoring teams checked anti-dengue measures in different government schools and found that various teachers had not adopted the anti-dengue measures. Therefore, eight of those were suspended and warning was issued others.

FWMC Chief directs

to control fire

incidents for

prevention from smog

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Feroz Joya on Sunday directed the officials of his department to implement the monitoring mechanism in its true spirit for controlling fire of waste material. Addressing a meeting here, he said that smog was a serious issue and the Company was duty bound to control the menace by checking the trend of burning waste material.

He said that burning to waste material not only polluted the environment but also caused smog, therefore, the FWMC had devised a comprehensive mechanism to control the burning incidents of waste material in the city. He advised the staff to shift waste material outside the city for its proper dumping to save people and environment from pollution as well.

He also assured to arrange corner meetings for training of sanitary workers so that they could play their active role in preventing smog. GM Operations FWMC Muhammad Ejaz Bandesha, Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir Bajwa, Deputy Managers and Assistant Managers of the company were also present in the meeting.

8 line men given

appreciation

certificates

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has selected eight line men from various divisions as the “Best Line Men” for adopting safety measures.

Deputy Director Safety Muhammad Saeed Raza, in a statement on Sunday, said adoption of safety measures was prerequisite for entire field staff of power distribution companies, but some employees did not care about it which some time caused untoward incidents. The eight best linemen were selected on the basis of their performance during the last three months from July to September 2022. They were: Muhammad Maaroof LM-1 of Mansoorabad Subdivision, Muhammad Shafi LM-1 of Kareem Town Subdivision, Khalid Hussain LM-1 of Pir Mehal Rural Subdivision, Muhammad Arshad LM-1 of Kot Fareed Subdivision Sargodha, Zahidur Raheem LM-2 of Kala Bagh Subdivision Mianwali, Muhammad Khalid LM-1 of PD Construction, Ghulam Rasool LM-1 of GSE and Abdur Rauf LM-2 of GSO. Commendation certificates and prizes would be awarded to these line men during a formal ceremony very soon, he added.