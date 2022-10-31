Share:

Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0 in a Sunday English Premier League match, as the winning club's English winger Marcus Rashford scored his 100th club goal.

Pure Manchester United product Rashford, 25, became the first Red Devil to score 100 club goals since Wayne Rooney did in 2009.

United centurion Rashford has been playing for the Manchester club's senior team since 2016 and amassed 318 appearances.

Rooney, a Manchester United forward in 2004-2017, tallied 253 goals for the club.

The former English international, who retired from the game in 2021, is still holding the record for the most goals scored for Manchester United.

Former Manchester United regulars Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Sir Bobby Charlton, George Best, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Andy Cole scored at least 100 goals for the club.

All these players are inactive. Best died in 2005.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is currently playing for Manchester United, scored 145 goals for the English club.

Ronaldo, 37, is in his second spell with United. He was more productive at Real Madrid, scoring 450 goals for the Spanish powerhouse from 2009-2018.