MULTAN-Environment Protection Department (EPD) has sealed 33 industrial units and brick kilns and also imposed over Rs four lac fine over spreading smoke during last week in connection with ongoing drive to avert from smog.

Deputy Director Environment Misbah-ul-Haq Khan Lodhi while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the inspection of the industrial units, smoke emitting vehicles and brick kilns was being ensured on daily basis by the departmental teams as preventive measures to avert from smog.

He said that the strict measures were being taken as smog has been declared as calamity in terms of Punjab National Calamities (prevention & relief) act 1958. He said that they had sealed two industrial units over violation and Rs 50,000 fine was also imposed to them.

Likewise, 28 brick kilns were sealed over violation while Rs 4,00,000 fine was also imposed.

The EPD official further informed that over 100 vehicles were also used to challan while over Rs six lac fine was imposed over emitting smoke. He said that the smog situation was under control across the district due to adopting timely measures and hoped that it will remain normal. He stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was also normal as no stubble burning start here while less industry here as compare to central Punjab.

Mr Lodhi said that the FIRs were also being got registered against the violators. The agriculture department and district administration was taking action against stubble burning in the district, he concluded.

Drug peddler, gamblers held during crackdown

Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler and six gamblers during a crackdown launched across Multan district on Sunday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious drug peddler Abdul Ghaffar. City Shujabad Police have also recovered one kilogram charas from his possession.

In another raid, conducted within the limits of City Shujabad Police Station, the police arrested six gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the outlaws with the concerned police stations, police sources added.