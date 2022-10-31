Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ombudsman has taken notice of the plight of senior citizens and pensioners at the National Saving Centres.

Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi taking cognizance of the large number of complaints being received from the senior citizens who are being maltreated at some National Saving Centres has taken suo motu notice. The Federal Ombudsman has deputed an inspection team comprising Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, Pervez Haleem Consultant (Implementation) and M. Javed Chaudhary Director Media for spot-checking and verifying the complaints of the clients at the centres.

It would be recalled that the Central Directorate of National Savings has billions of rupees worth of deposits belonging to poor pensioners and senior citizens. For this purpose, they have to visit National Saving Centres periodically where proper treatment and facilities are often missing causing great resentment and hardship among senior citizens. The inspection team will submit its report to the Federal Ombudsman for further action, said a press release.