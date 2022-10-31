Share:

The Guantánamo detention camp’s oldest prisoner Saifullah Paracha, a Pakistani businessman, has finally returned home after spending nearly two decades in jail without trial. Mr Paracha, 75, was arrested in July 2003 in an international sting operation in Thailand. American authorities alleged he helped in Al Qaeda funding and also tried to assist them in smuggling explosives into the US, but he was never formally charged.

Mr Paracha’s story is a tragic and heart-wrenching one like many others who were falsely accused and were victims of the US’ counter-terrorism excesses post 9/11. He twice suffered heart attacks during detention and once described life at Guantanamo as “being alive in your own grave”. He waded through years of hearings — before federal judges and military reps — and he cleared every single benchmark.

Mr Paracha’s son was also caught in this web as he was held on similar charges and released in March 2020. Uzair was arrested in March 2003 and was convicted in 2005 by a federal court in New York for providing material support to Al Qaeda. In July 2018, another court rejected the witness accounts that led to his conviction, and he was released two years later. But only after 17 years in prison, like his father.

The excesses of the post 9/11 era led us to the depths of human depravity, ripping apart families and holding prisoners for years without trial. The US military prison in Cuba once housed hundreds of suspected militants. According to reports, 779 detainees were brought to the prison camp but most of them were released without charge.

As in many other cases, the US has never been held accountable for its war crimes and human rights abuses around the world and this will not be changing any time soon. There is no such thing as deferred justice, and these actions which with ruined many lives and affected countless families serve as a reminder of how the “War on Terror” still continues to haunt us.