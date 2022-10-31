Share:

State-owned enterprises can be vital entities in contribution of monetary economic growth. But in Pakistan, the situation is completely opposite. Since 2014, the trend of the profit-loss chart of SOEs is down the profit level and is declining to worsen depths as per the reports of the financial division.

As per the state-owned enterprises’ triage reforms and the way forward, the incurred losses of SOEs were as follows: 187 billion in the fiscal year 2016-17, 286 billion in 2017-18, 143 billion in 2018-19. The debt of SOEs was 1.74 trillion in May 2022. The government has to bear extreme levels of losses each year owing to SOEs.

By considering the revenue conditions of SOEs in Pakistan, some political questions emerge. Why are non of the governments able to cope with the challenges of SOEs? A decade is almost completed and during this tenure, 3 governments have changed which were PPP, PML-N and PTI. But none of them was able to revive the revenue generation of SOEs in Pakistan.

These gigantic losses eat up a huge amount of the government’s treasury. Can liquidation or going concern of the following firms be a solution to the problem? It is a matter of 450000 employees who are working in overall SOEs in Pakistan according to the financial division’s report of 2021.

The major causes of such deplorable situations are unaccountability and improper review of the following firms by the side of the government. Though the government has a good organisational structure, that is only limited to the papers. Practically, the public sector organisations lack proper setup and thereto, they are in miserable conditions.

The government with the collaboration of IMF and ADB has been working to draft a bill on SOEs ownership and management to fill the gaps in SOE’s proper functioning. That is the only way to bring the SOEs back into profit. It is much crucial for the government to work on this problem to energize the revenue conditions of the country.

JAHANGIR JAMEEL,

Balochistan.