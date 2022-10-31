Share:

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday announced to maintain the existing prices of petroleum products for the next 15 days.

In a televised address, Dar said the government has decided that the prices of petroleum products at this moment will be maintained for the next 15 days, adding that there will be no change in them.

The financial czar also announced to extend the date of tax file return to November 30.

It is pertinent to mention that also on October 15, Dar had decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged.

Now, petrol would be available at Rs224.80 per litre, diesel at Rs235.30 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs191.83 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs186.50.