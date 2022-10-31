Share:

The federal government on Monday decided to form an inquiry committee to probe the death of female journalist Sadaf Naeem, who was crushed under Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s container during the long march.

During the NA Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting’s meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that thorough investigations of the tragic incidents would be conducted and details would be shared with the committee possibly in its next meeting.

She claimed that one of the ministers of the Punjab government had asked the husband of Sadaf Naeem not to take any legal action against the killing of his wife. The federal government would conduct a transparent investigation to bring forth the facts, she added.