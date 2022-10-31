Share:

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif says the government will not allow any bloodshed during PTI long march.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that PML-N has decided to raise public awareness about PTI's so-called long march.

He said that PTI Chairman is worried due to failure of his long march and unable to decide what to do next as few thousand people are taking part in his march.

He said that the PTI Chairman is playing with people's sentiments and country's economy.

The Federal Minister said that Imran Khan has become favourite person for Indian media due to baseless allegations against state institutions.