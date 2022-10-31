Share:

LAHORE-Haye Squad clinched the Lahore Smart City Polo in Pink Tournament trophy after routing Newage Cables by 7-4½ in the main final here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The main final proved very enthralling and interesting and was witnessed by a packed-to-capacity crowd. Hero of the day was Saqib Khan Khakwani, who played excellent polo and slammed in splendid seven goals from the winning side. He was ably supported by teammates foreign player Marion, Usman Haye and Eesha Haye. Agha Adam banged in a brace and Philipa Henry and Alman Jalil hit one each from Newage Cables.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Team The Eagles edged out Team Pebbles Breakers by a narrow margin of 4½-4. Ms Mahnoor Zahid of Lahore Smart City graced the occasion as chief guest and she, along with Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, distributed prizes among the winners. The LPC chief also thanked both Lahore Smart City and Pink Ribbon Pakistan for sponsoring and supporting the event and hoped that they would continue to support polo.

Other notables present on the occasion were Lahore Smart City Chief Operating Officer Imran Zahid, Chief Financial Officer Zahid Arif, Director Sales, Director Marketing, Umar Aftab of Pink Ribbon Pakistan, LPC Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and a good number of polo lovers.