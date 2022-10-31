Share:

Banking Court Islamabad approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for exemption from appearance in the prohibited foreign funding case.

Banking Court Islamabad Judge Rukhshanda Shaheen heard Imran Khan’s plea on Monday. The court also extended Imran Khan’s interim bail till November 10.

Furthermore, the Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad heard PTI chairman’s plea for interim bail in the terrorism case registered against him in Tarnol Police Station.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan appealed to the court to accept PTI Chairman’s plea for exemption from appearance in the hearing today.

The court accepted the exemption plea and adjourned the hearing till November 9.