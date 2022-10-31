Share:

Former Pakistani prime minister and PTI chairperson Imran Khan on Monday visited the family of journalist Sadaf Naeem on Monday to offer condolences after the tragic incident.

The populist leader, who is marching with the convoy to press Sharif-led government to announce early elections, visited the residence of the journalist who was crushed to death after falling from a container during the PTI long march.

The mother of two, who continued journalism for over a decade, was a front-line reporter covering Azadi march from a container which has been winding its way around the country’s most populated region Punjab.

A day after halting the long march, the PTI chief along with other party leaders, visited the grieving family today.