PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan secured victory in NA-45 Kuram by-polls with a convincing margin on Sunday.

The polling began at eight this morning and continued till five in the evening without break. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of sixteen candidates were in the run for the NA seat. The PTI chief bagged over 20,000 votes while his rival JUI-F candidate secured over 12,000 vtoes in Kurram’s NA-45 constituency on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, PTI chief Imran Khan was among a total of 16 candidates for the by-election. Jamiat-Ulema-Islam- Fazl’s (JUI-F) Jamil Khan trailed with 12,449 votes while independent candidate Saif Ullah Khan was 3rd with 725 votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidates Jahanzeb and Sarfaraz Khan garnered 371 and 259 votes, respectively. Voting in the constituency, which began at 8am in the morning today and ended at 5pm, was largely peaceful.