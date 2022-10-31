Share:

PESHAWAR-Counting of votes on the vacant seat of National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurram was underway till late Saturday.

The polling began at eight this morning and continued till five in the evening without break. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, a total of sixteen candidates are in the run for the NA seat. The PTI was in the lead as per unofficial results after polling concluded for the by-election in Kurram’s NA-45 constituency on Sunday.

According to unofficial results so far, PTI chief Imran Khan — who was among a total of 16 candidates for the by-election — was in the lead with 20,438 votes, Jamaat-i-Islami Pakistan’s (JIP) Jamil Khan trailed with 12,449 votes while independent candidate Saif Ullah Khan was 3rd with 725 votes.

Meanwhile, independent candidates Jahanzeb and Sarfaraz Khan garnered 371 and 259 votes, respectively. Voting in the constituency, which began at 8am in the morning today and ended at 5pm, was largely peaceful.