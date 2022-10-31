FAISALABAD - The cooperation of industrialists and traders was imperative to control smog during the current season,  said Deputy Director Environment Imtiaz Ahmad Chaudhry here on Sunday.  During a meeting with Sheikh Muhammad Asghar Qadri Chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills  Association (APTPMA), he said the environment protection department had evolved a comprehensive  strategy to control environmental pollution which was a major cause of smog during winter.  In this connection, all industrialists and kiln owners were requested to install zigzag technology  and avoid emitting excessive smoke direct into the air.  They were also requested to use standard fuel as substandard fuel not only emitted excessive  smoke but also caused environmental pollution, he said and requested the industrialists and traders  to cooperate with the environment protection department as their cooperation was necessary  to control smog during winter.  APTPMA Chairman Asghar Qadri said the association would ensure the use of standard fuel  in all processing units in addition to making industrialists abide by rules and regulations. In this  connection, special meetings would also be arranged for industrialists besides displaying  awareness banners in industrial areas to control environmental pollution and smog, he added. 

