Karachi is the largest city in Pakistan, with a population of around 15 million at the time of the 2017 census, and also known as the backbone of Pakistan. Because it provides almost 70% GDP of Pakistan, but it still is deprived of many facilities like a sewerage system, good roads, and electricity. Today I was walking near the hospital in infront of the K-electric. In front of that, there was some electricity main wire which was lying underground before the July and August heavy rains, but after the heavy rains, the came outer surface and their protectors are broken and the main wire is naked (I mean without covers). If a person is unaware of this, they could put his/her foot on that and get a high shock. It is more dangerous during rain because we all know about the situation of the sewerage system of Karachi.

I request to concerned authorities have small look at it before it creates a problem, and takes the life of a human or animal.

ATTA NAZEER,

Gwadar.