Share:

India’s Virat Kohli said he was the victim of an "absolute invasion of privacy" after individuals entered his hotel room in Perth and posted a video of his clothes and belongings on social media on Monday.

The former India captain said he was appalled by the actions of the "fans" and called for his privacy to be respected.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favorite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that," said Kohli.

"But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?

"I’m not okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Crown Resorts said it was aware of the footage filmed by a contractor working at its Burswood hotel and casino complex.

"We unreservedly apologize to the guest involved and will continue to take the necessary steps to ensure this remains an isolated incident," a spokeswoman for the company said in a statement to Australian media.

"We have zero tolerance for this behavior, and it falls well below the standards we set for our team members and contractors.

"Crown has taken immediate steps to rectify the issue. The individuals involved have been stood down and removed from the Crown account."

Australian batter David Warner said the video - which shows Kohli’s bags, closet, bathroom and clothes - was "ridiculous" and "totally unacceptable".

India were beaten by South Africa in their Super 12 match at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.