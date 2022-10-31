Share:

QUETTA -A man died when a speedy coach hit him on National Highway near Luckpass area of Mastung district on Sunday. According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Abdul Manan resident of Mastung was on the way to his home on a motorbike when a coach hit him due to overspeeding. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving serious injuries. The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after the completion of medical-legal formalities.