Pakistan is a thriving society with a diverse culture and a variety of amazing people with rich histories and aesthetic personas. This rich and colourful society also has its share of dark shades, gloomy days and tragic moments. Political instability, climate situation, economic frailty, lack of educational well-being, scarcity of health facilities, paucity of health care providers and many such socio-economic arm-twisting and intimidating scenarios, puts a lot of stress and adds to our anxieties.

In a population of more than 200 million, more than 80 per cent of people facing some kind of mental disorder are unable to get even the slightest treatment and care. Mental health facilities and centres are few and far in between, with about 500 or so psychiatrists. The extremely poor mental health indicators and even poorer systems to provide solutions create a huge treatment gap.

A lot of times mental health issues and problems go unnoticed and hence uncured, especially because of the stigma attached to them. Our society has not yet accepted that this illness is to be treated and managed in the same way as any other serious illness.

35% of the population of Pakistan lives below the poverty line. We need to stand together and understand the need of our surroundings and offer help. Starting from raising awareness and directing our philanthropic efforts towards the needful. AAA Associates is a socially responsible organisation making plenty of effort in providing for and supporting the underprivileged strata of our society. With sustainable food provision, financial assistance and women empowerment, etc through its component Yusaeid foundation, it has stayed at the forefront of supporting social causes and contributing to the betterment of Pakistani society. It is immensely significant to stress the need for mental health awareness and healthcare support.

Anxieties and strains have increased over the years; peace of mind, economic stability, just systems prevailing in the society, brotherhood and care toward each other seems rapidly deteriorating. People with their blinkers on, heads down focused on how to fulfil even the basic necessities don’t have time or energy to see the issues in their surroundings. There is often a delay, oblivion, insensibility or denial where mental health is concerned.

Mental health problems like schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety disorder, etc seem more prevalent than ever in our society with impoverished healthcare facilities available in scarce numbers. 1.926 beds for a 100,000 population and 624 psychiatric units are too low to achieve a well-balanced healthy society. We need to raise awareness and spread information about mental health and how we can establish a better healthcare system, especially after the pandemic and the dislocation of people after massive floods. These events cause more depression and anxiety, which is seen in more than 34 per cent of adults.

Mental health issues often are shoved under the rug in our society; we need to talk more and more about it while spreading awareness and also making necessary efforts in reaching the needy and facilitate health care for them. Let’s pledge to take care of ourselves and our surroundings, keep our eyes on the lookout for these issues and lead the way in providing solutions.

MARYAM NAWAZ KAYANI,

Islamabad.