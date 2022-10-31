Share:

LAHORE -Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi on Sunday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Sadaf Naeem, reporter private television channel. In his condolence message issued here, he said he was deeply grieved over the death of Sadaf. He said late Sadaf was a professional, hardworking and a competent journalist. The minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the late Sadaf and prayed that may Allah Almighty grant fortitude to the bereaved family.