FORT WORTH - Reigning US and French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland seeks her ninth WTA title of the year and her 12th career crown when the season-ending WTA Finals begin Monday. The US$5 million indoor hardcourt event will feature the world’s eight top-ranked women’s singles players and doubles teams with group-stage matches through Saturday setting up semifinals on November 6 with the title matches on November 7. An unbeaten run to the singles crown is worth US$1.68 million, but after making her Finals debut last year, top-ranked Swiatek knows it’s a unique challenge compared to the usual WTA tournaments.