ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Navy and United Arab Emirates Navy conducted bilateral exercise NASL AL BAHR-IV at Karachi. The exercise comprised of advance level naval operations including practical demonstration of Live Weapons Firings. Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Head of UAE Naval Training Brigadier Staff Abdulla Sultan witnessed the Live Weapons Firings at North Arabian Sea. The exercise NASL AL BAHR is the fourth edition among the two navies aimed to enhance interoperability, display operational readiness and consolidate existing strong bilateral relations in Naval Operations. On the occasion, Naval Chief expressed his complete satisfaction over immaculate war preparedness of Pakistan Navy against entire spectrum of threats