Pakistani politics comes to a dead-end

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan is leading a march on Islamabad along with his thousands of supporters. He is coming to the federal capital to pressurise the Shehbaz-led Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) government to announce snap polls.

Tensions are high amid the last ditch efforts being made by the government and the PTI to stop PTI marchers from entering Islamabad, and securing a date for the next general elections respectively. Political parties on both sides of the conflict understand, and rightly so, that losing what seems to be the last round of the match is no option. They believe that it’s the last chance to succeed in the given situation and putting forth utmost energies and effort in achieving it.

None of the warring parties seems willing to offer political space to the other. They remain stick to their previously-held positions, and unfortunately are not willing to sit for negotiations to find a way out of the political impasse.

The political postures adopted by the two sides suggest that Pakistani politics has entered a closed-end street where no party is sure how things will turn out in the coming days. The outcome of the much-touted PTI’s long march is not known even to the marchers and their leadership. The objective of the long march even remains elusive. It merits mentioning here that before the start of the march, Imran Khan said that the purpose of the march was not to topple the government or establish a new government. The political situation suggests that at this point, one’s success may usher in the other party’s defeat. Being the knockout round, retreat seems no more a choice for either side, making the things more complicated, politically.

No one knows what kind of scenes the capital city would see on the day the PTI rally reaches the gates of Islamabad, most likely on November 4. Even the marchers’ leadership seems confused about when and how the rally will culminate and if it would achieve the desired results.

Imran Khan is playing a big gamble by starting the long march against the government. It’s ‘do or die’ for him, it looks like. On the other hand, a fair analysis of the situation suggests that the coalition government will find it difficult to survive if thousands of people enter Islamabad. Keeping in view the homework and strategy adopted by the PTI regarding the long march, it can be said that it would not be a million march by name. The real strength of Imran Khan’s supporters would be known on November 4, the day the party has a plan to enter Islamabad.

According to the party sources, under a strategy, the supporters from the administrative divisions other than falling on the GT Road would join the march on Friday. So convincingly, November 4 may present a different picture than we are witnessing on the GT road these days.

There is also no comparison between 2014 and 2022. At that time, the PML-N was leading a popular government. The national assembly was almost 4 years away from completing its 5 years tenure when Imran Khan announced a protest against the government and later held a 126-day sit-in in the capital. Imran’s Khan’s only target was the government and not the establishment at that time. Now in 2022, the government is quite weak, only one year time has left for the national assembly to expire, establishment is also the target of PTI leadership and Imran Khan remains the most popular leader at the moment.

Developments at the national scenario in the recent days suggest that the conflict has reached a dangerous point. Unfortunately, the situation lacks any effort for conflict resolution; rather according to the PTI, the arbitrator has also become a party in the case. Under the circumstances, conflict seems imminent. Politics in the country has never been far from uncertainty and at the moment, uncertainty is unprecedented. If the capital witnesses confrontation in the coming days, it will cause irreparable loss to the political system of the country. There will be no winners from the controversy and the masses would be the losers by all means. No doubt by-election results in Punjab and later on 8 national assembly seats suggest that the PML-N faces a serious electoral challenge from PTI across the country and Sunday’s Kurram by-election results have also endorsed the notion. Nonetheless, fresh elections seem the ultimate solution to the conflict before it’s too late.

