LAHORE -Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi Sunday said that backdoor negotiations were going on [between government and opposition] to find a solution to the current political impasse.

“Whenever there is a long march, negotiations are held behind the doors. Backdoor Negotiations are also underway now”, he said while replying to questions by media persons at the Kalima Chowk where he laid the foundation stone of remodeling of CBD boulevard project. Later in the day, a news channel reported that Ch Parvez Elahi had a meeting with important personalities from Islamabad and Rawalpindi at some location on Bedian Road. However, no official word to confirm or deny this report was available to the media. A day before, there were also reports that PTI chairman Imran Khan left the long march halfway and dashed to Lahore to attend an important meeting. Khan later contradicted the report saying he came back to Lahore as this was closest to the point where he left the march. Also, PTI spokesperson Fawad Ch ruled out the possibility of any talks with the government saying the PTI would hold talks only with the ‘King’ and not the ‘pawns’. He also said that President Arif Alvi had been authorized to talk to the concerned quarters on the issue of holding early elections. The chief minister said Shehbaz Sharif was only good at doing press conferences and gossip while Imran Khan was doing practical politics. “Shehbaz Sharif does not have any other thing to do except gossip or asking for money.”. To a question about the current stand-off between the federal and provincial governments over the transfer of Lahore CCPO, he said that CCPO Lahore was a good officer and was doing an excellent duty. “Why should we let the good officer go”, he added. Answering a question about the long march, he said a new crowd comes for the long march in every district every day and the participants of the long march will also stay in Gujrat. Earlier, addressing the foundation laying stone ceremony of the CBD project, he said it will will cost approximately Rs 4.20 billion and this project will be an example of its own not only of Lahore but also in Punjab as well as Pakistan. He said the CPD Punjab Boulevard project will promote national and international investment. Remodelling of the main boulevard from the Liberty Chowk to the Kalma Chowk has been given the name of ‘’CPD Punjab Boulevard, he said, adding that the CPD project was being developed according to the vision of Imran Khan. “Imran Khan wants the investors to forget Dubai and invest in the CPD project. According to the vision of Imran Khan we will provide all facilities to the investors doing investment in the CPD project”. He asserted that he will not tolerate any obstacle relating to investment matters adding that a separate cell will be set up in the CMO to run the matters of investment relating to CPD on a fast track. The number of projects which our government is launching in Punjab, its benefit will reach the common man adding that if the intentions are pure and home work is done then an excellent performance surfaces. He said that those works which our government launched from the onset, their positive results have started coming to surface.

He said that during his previous tenure he had launched the programme to computerise the number plates adding that now the PITB has started ‘’Go Punjab App’’ and the citizens will be ensured provision of services by sitting at their homes. Now the citizens will not have to go to the offices for getting token tax, driving licence, death and birth certificates, marriage certificate and other services. The farmers have also been given the facility through the app for the payment of Abiana and Malia adding that the farmers need not to go to the patwaris for the Abiana and Malia. The stamp fee of the property tax has been reduced to 1 percent from 2 percent and the ban from the recruitments has been lifted in Punjab. The advertisements for the recruitments are published in the newspapers. We have established five new districts in Punjab and are also going to make three new districts of Lahore adding that some part of Kasur is also being included in the new district of Lahore and it will also be linked with the Motorway. The Motorway after going through Kasur will go to Pakpattan, Okara and Bahawalnagar. This road from Bahawalnagar will link Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan and will be linked with Sindh.CM stated that it is our endeavour to provide maximum facilities to the common man adding that we have decided to launch the Blue Line project in Lahore. He lamented that Shehbaz Sharif in his previous tenure ruined his present project and started the Orange Line Metro train project.

The Blue Line train will run from Model Town, Garden Town and will take the Blue Line from Data Sahib up to the old airport and this project will prove to be a milestone for Lahore. This project will be completed under BOT and discussion with the ADB in this regard has started. The loan will be taken at 2 percent on soft conditions. He disclosed that nice projects will be introduced for the citizens of Lahore and the children of common man will also get jobs. “Our government has made education free up to BA level and the World Bank is also assisting in this regard. According to the vision of Imran Khan Pakistan will progress. Subsidy amounting to billions of rupees is supposed to be given on the Orange Line Metro train project”.

CEO CPD Imran Amin said that the 365 metre long single free main boulevard will be constructed in 180 days adding that CPD boulevard will give a new direction to the progress of Punjab. MPA Mian Muhammad Usman, CEO Punjab CPD Imran Amin, Brig. (R) Mansoor Janjua, Vice Chairman PBIT Fazeel Asif, Commissioner Lahore Division, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information, DG LDA, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials participated in the ceremony.