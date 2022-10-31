Share:

Communism is not love. Communism is a hammer which we use to crush the enemy.

–Mao Zedong

The Third or Communist International (typically called Comintern) was founded in Moscow in March 1919 during proclamations of the end of the world capitalist order and the coming triumph of the revolutionary proletariat. That optimism was still evident at the Second Congress in July-August 1920 when G. E. Zinoviev, president of the Comintern’s Executive Committee, presented twenty-one conditions for membership and participation in the Comintern. These conditions, patterned on the Bolsheviks’ own practices of democratic centralism and unwavering hostility towards socialist parties affiliated with the all-but moribund Second International, were overwhelmingly approved by the delegates.