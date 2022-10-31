Share:

ISLAMABAD-Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his grief over the tragic death of 146 people in a stampede in Seoul, South Korea.

The prime minister also expressed condolences to the people and the government of South Korea. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted, “I am saddened at the tragic death of 146 people in a stampede in Seoul. Our thoughts & prayers are with the government & people of South Korea.”

According to media reports, the tragedy occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district during Halloween festivities when a huge crowd surged into a narrow downhill alley.