Share:

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will hold an important press conference at 4pm today.

According to details, the press conference will be held at Prime Minister House in which former prime minister and PTI Chief Imran Khan will be given a severe response for creating chaos, and law and order situation in the country.

In his presser, Prime Minister Shehbaz will discuss the PTI's long march. He will also inform the public about negotiation process with the PTI leadership.

Furthermore, the PM will also share details of the Kisan package during his presser.