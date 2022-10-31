Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will announce a mega Kissan Package on Monday.

The package has been prepared by the Ministries of Finance and Food Security for the revival of agriculture sector and restore the livelihoods of farmers in the flood-affected areas.

The Prime Minister will also announce a program for the provision of free wheat seeds to the farmers. The package envisages measures including reducing the price of DAP fertilizer and ensuring the availability of urea in sufficient quantity. Launching the solarization of tubewells and installments in electricity bills are also part of this package.

The Prime Minister will announce agri and interest free loans for the landless farmers and the peasants of flood affected areas. The announcement will also include special concessions on import of tractors and agriculture machinery.

In view of the flood situation, the Prime Minister will also make a special announcement regarding import of wheat to meet the additional requirements of provinces.