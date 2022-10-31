Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Beijing tomorrow (Tuesday) on a two-day official visit to China to hold talks with Chinese leadership to further strengthen bilateral relationship and cooperation in diverse sectors.

A high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also be accompanying the Prime Minister during this visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit represents the continuity of frequent leadership level exchanges between Pakistan and China.

Shehbaz Sharif will meet with President Xi Jinping and hold delegation level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

The two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The visit is also expected to advance the wide ranging bilateral cooperation agenda with the conclusion of a number of MoUs/Agreements in diverse areas.