HYDERABAD-A policeman lost his life in a road accident on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Sunday. The Assistant Sub Inspector Hazar Khan Solangi was riding on a motorbike which struck against an iron grill on the road after the rider lost control as one of the vehicle’s tyre went burst. The deceased was travelling from Hyderabad to Sehwan when the accident occurred near Aamri town.

He was shifted in critically injured condition to the government dispensary in Aamri from where he was referred to the government hospital in Sehwan where he breathed his last. Solangi was a resident of Sehwan who was posted in Hyderabad.