Punjab chief minister spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema has shared the plan for the second phase of the PTI’s long march.

According to the plan, protesters from across the country will head to Islamabad on Friday. In a statement, Cheema said the long march caravan from Karachi would set out for Islamabad on Monday and reach the capital after travelling through Hyderabad, Sukkur and Multan.

Meanwhile, she added, PTI chief Imran Khan would mobilize citizens at GT Road and lead the main caravan to Gujranwala. Under his leadership, the protesters would reach Wazirabad today Tuesday and Gujrat the day after (Wednesday), she added.

The march would reach Jehlum and Kharian on Thursday and would reach Islamabad after passing through Gujar Khan on Friday, the spokesperson said.

In the next phase, she added, caravans from the remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan would begin the trek to Islamabad on Wednesday. Caravans from Sindh and south Punjab would begin the journey to Islamabad probably on the same day or on Thursday.

On Thursday, caravans would leave Azad Jammu and Kashmir and KP for the capital and on Friday, protesters from across the country would start the trek to Islamabad.